NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people.

"Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state.

We will work together and serve the people.

It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

They should be asked about this," said CM Kumar.

CM Nitish took oath for the 7th time after he was chosen leader by NDA following victory in Bihar polls.


'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM [Video]

'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16. "It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Renu on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers [Video]

JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in the last cabinet. Vijendra Prasad Yadav was the Energy Minister in the former cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted swearing-in ceremony. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
NDA govt will complete tenure and will take Bihar forward: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

NDA govt will complete tenure and will take Bihar forward: Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on November 16 said that Bihar's newly elected government will complete its tenure years and will take state forward. "We are very happy. NDA got an amazing victory in Bihar. This government will run for the next 5 years and will take Bihar forward," said Fadnavis. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud [Video]

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

Tracing former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi's political journey

 The 1990s however, did not have much for Modi to showcase as the BJP had very little to do in Bihar politics that was dominated by Rashtriya Janata Dal and its..
DNA

Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers [Video]

Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. Pandey was the Health Minister in the earlier cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to take oath as Bihar CM on November 16

NDA on Sunday unanimously elected JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as its leader and he will take oath as...
Zee News - Published

Anti-incumbency defying but dwarfed: What Nitish 7.0 means in Bihar?

Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim may have served longer as Chief...
Mid-Day - Published

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanks PM Narendra Modi, salutes people for giving majority to NDA in state

A day after the NDA won in Bihar with a simple majority, CM Nitish Kumar "saluted" the people for...
Zee News - Published


Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister of Bihar on Monday evening. Several other leaders of the BJP-JD(U) NDA alliance took oath as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet. This is the fourth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs [Video]

Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs

CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers. Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published