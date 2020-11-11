NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people.

"Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state.

We will work together and serve the people.

It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

They should be asked about this," said CM Kumar.

CM Nitish took oath for the 7th time after he was chosen leader by NDA following victory in Bihar polls.