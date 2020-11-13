JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people. "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people. It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this," said CM Kumar. CM Nitish took oath for the 7th time after he was chosen leader by NDA following victory in Bihar polls.
Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on November 16 said that Bihar's newly elected government will complete its tenure years and will take state forward. "We are very happy. NDA got an amazing victory in Bihar. This government will run for the next 5 years and will take Bihar forward," said Fadnavis. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister.
Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National Democratic Alliance. All MLAs of the alliance partners - JD(U), BJP, HAM(S), and VIP - reportedly attended the meeting. In the recently concluded election, the NDA managed to retain power by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, but the BJP upstaged JD(U) by winning more seats - 74 and 43 respectively. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance - consisting of RJD, Congress, and Left parties among others - won 110 seats. As Nitish Kumar revealed his plan to take oath on November 16, RJD's Manoj Jha said that a person whose party won just over 40 seats shouldn't dream of becoming the CM and a 'spontaneous alternative' will emerge in the state soon.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record. Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own. The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir. Watch full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:55Published
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal decided to boycott chief minister swearing-in ceremony, speaking on this Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh in a scathing remark said, "Bharatiya Janata Party raped and robbed mandate of people of Bihar and Nitish Kumar is result of that".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. Pandey was the Health Minister in the earlier cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.
Santosh Kumar Suman, son of NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as a Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. NDA allies bagged 4 seats each in Bihar elections. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.
There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16. "It is a big responsibility. If people..