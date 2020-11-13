JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

Global  
 

JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in the last cabinet.

Vijendra Prasad Yadav was the Energy Minister in the former cabinet.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted swearing-in ceremony.

NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.


