'A little bit of sunshine in some gloom' Pink ribbons raise awareness about isolation during the holidays Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 minutes ago 'A little bit of sunshine in some gloom' Pink ribbons raise awareness about isolation during the holidays An advocacy group is encouraging the community to hang pink ribbons for loved ones at long-term care facilities who won't make it home for the holidays. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month



October is the month dedicated to awareness and prevention of Breast Cancer. In past years you would likely see marathon running and pink ribbons. Here's how we can help this year, from Treepple Health.. Credit: Treepple Duration: 01:02 Published on October 1, 2020