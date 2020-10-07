Global  
 

The People's Choice Awards 2020 go virtual

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry were honored on Sunday night (November 15) at the People's Choice Awards, in a show that featured a rare performance by pop star Justin Bieber.


