Ellen DeGeneres' talk show wins People's Choice Award despite toxic workplace controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show won a People's Choice Award on Sunday despite being involved in a toxic workplace scandal earlier this year.

BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.

Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis; 25th anniversary of the..

The People's Choice Awards 2020 go virtual Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry were honored on Sunday night (November 15) at the People's Choice Awards, in a show that featured a rare performance by pop star Justin Bieber.

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

