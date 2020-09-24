Ellen DeGeneres' talk show wins People's Choice Award despite toxic workplace controversy

Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show won a People's Choice Award on Sunday despite being involved in a toxic workplace scandal earlier this year.


People's Choice Awards: Ellen DeGeneres thanks fans for 'sticking by me' after winning best talk show

 Ellen DeGeneres comes back from a challenging 2020 to win the People's Choice Award for best daytime talk show.
Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama [Video]

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

The People's Choice Awards 2020 go virtual [Video]

The People's Choice Awards 2020 go virtual

Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry were honored on Sunday night (November 15) at the People's Choice Awards, in a show that featured a rare performance by pop star Justin Bieber.

ShowBiz Minute: People's Choice, Moranis, Air Guitar

 Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Tyler Perry and BTS big winners at People's Choice Awards; Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis; 25th anniversary of the..
BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards [Video]

BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards

BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.

Ellen DeGeneres critics puzzled after she thanks staff for People's Choice Award win amid controversy

Ellen DeGeneres thanked her staff and fans for sticking by her throughout a tumultuous year while...
Ellen DeGeneres Show wins award despite workplace culture controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named the year’s best daytime talk show at the E! People’s Choice...
People's Choice Awards: Ellen DeGeneres thanks fans for 'sticking by me' after winning best talk show

Ellen DeGeneres comes back from a challenging 2020 to win the People's Choice Award for best daytime...
Ellen DeGeneres and BTS among winners at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres and BTS among winners at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres and BTS were among the winners at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (15.11.20).

Jennifer Lopez: 2020 Taught What 'Matters Most' [Video]

Jennifer Lopez: 2020 Taught What 'Matters Most'

(CNN)Jennifer Lopez summed up 2020 for all of us when she took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday night. Lopez said while accepting the Icon Award. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing..

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show [Video]

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Both the singer and the NFL made the announcement on Thursday. We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one..

