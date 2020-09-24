Ellen DeGeneres' talk show wins People's Choice Award despite toxic workplace controversy
Ellen DeGeneres' talk show wins People's Choice Award despite toxic workplace controversy
Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show won a People's Choice Award on Sunday despite being involved in a toxic workplace scandal earlier this year.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The People's Choice Awards 2020 go virtual Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry were honored on Sunday night (November 15) at the People's Choice Awards, in a show that featured a rare performance by pop star Justin Bieber. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02 Published on November 16, 0913 BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Ellen DeGeneres thanked her staff and fans for sticking by her throughout a tumultuous year while...
FOXNews.com - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
E! Online • Sky News
The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named the year’s best daytime talk show at the E! People’s Choice...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
13 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared • Sky News
Ellen DeGeneres comes back from a challenging 2020 to win the People's Choice Award for best daytime...
USATODAY.com - Published
13 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Jennifer Lopez: 2020 Taught What 'Matters Most' (CNN)Jennifer Lopez summed up 2020 for all of us when she took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday night. Lopez said while accepting the Icon Award. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago
The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show The Weeknd to Headline
Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.
Both the singer and the NFL made
the announcement on Thursday.
We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago