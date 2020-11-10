|
|
|
Cooking With WCCO: The Gnome’s Surly Beer Dinner
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Cooking With WCCO: The Gnome’s Surly Beer Dinner
The Gnome in St.
Paul is bringing back a classic dinner.
And, their Surly Beer Dinner is also going to be sprinkled with some holiday cheer.
WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov.
16, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Try This Pear & Pork Combination
Melissa Jaeger, of HyVee, shares this seasonal recipe (5:04). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 12, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 05:04Published
|
The Science Behind Great Pumpkin Pie
Kitchen pantry scientist Liz Heinecke explains (4:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 11, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:02Published
|
|