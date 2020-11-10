Global  
 

Cooking With WCCO: The Gnome’s Surly Beer Dinner

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:54s - Published
The Gnome in St.

Paul is bringing back a classic dinner.

And, their Surly Beer Dinner is also going to be sprinkled with some holiday cheer.

WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov.

16, 2020


