What you need to know: Nov. 16

New this morning - chico police arrested two people overnight..

Officers say this man ryan rash stabbed someone twice near east lassen and esplanade sunday night.

He then sped off in his car... before officer caught up and arrested him.

He is facing hate crime charges.

Officers also arrested rash's girlfriend.

She is facing charges of battery.

The chico police volunteers in police service are offering to check in on homes while people are out on vacation..

The goal of the program is provide a monitering service for the community... but organizers remind people its is not a guarantee..

The program is free..

To request a watch..

You can head to action news now dot com slash links.

## oroville police chief joe deal tells action news now... that an employee of the department was ill, and tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief says he is working with the health department and city to prevent the spread.

Those who came in close contact with the infected person have been notified action news now is working to learn if that employee is an officer.### we start this week in the united states with a record of 11 million total coronavirus cases.

It took just one week to record the last million cases.

Sunday marked the eleventh day in a row of over 100,000 national daily cases.

Only one state has seen a decrease in cases over the last 14 days.

Our state - now limiting travel with several other western states.### california, oregon and washington are all now urging anyone who travels into the states... to quarantine for 2 weeks.

State health reps also asking people to rethink their holiday plans.

Recommending we don't gather in large groups or beyond our households-- where the virus could easily spread.

## and as the pandemic rages ...the presidential transition remains in limbo.

The president has yet to concede to president-elect joe biden.

Lawsuits around claims of election fraud... still pending.

President elect joe biden says he is set to meet with vaccine maker pfeizer this week.

