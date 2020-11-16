Beyond Meat Introduces Healthiest Patty Yet

Beyond Meat is rolling out two new versions of its Beyond Burger.

The company says one the the burgers is its "most nutritious patty to date." Beyond Meat and other plant-based protein makers have the potential to win over health-conscious customers.

Business Insider reports that Beyond Mean patties have similar nutritional value to traditional meat.

The "juicy" new Beyond Burger will have 35% less saturated fat than a classic 80/20 beef burger patty.