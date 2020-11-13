Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine With 94.5% Effective Rate Tested In Colorado
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was testing on Colorado volunteers including a UCHealth trial.
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-outLabour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir..
COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna and Pfizer both promisingPfizer and Moderna have both announced promising results in the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how they differ.
Fauci Urges Americans to Be a Little More Patient: ‘Help Is on the Way’Dr. Fauci stressed to the American public that “we need to hang in there a little bit longer”. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.