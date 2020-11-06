Global  
 

Legal Team 80,000+ Have Come Forward Against Boy Scouts

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The Boy Scouts of America will be facing at least 82,000 claims of abuse.

CNN reports that former scouts have submitted legal filings against the Boy Scouts.

The estimate of victims was made by a spokeswoman for the legal team representing the alleged survivors.

The deadline for submitting claims in the proceedings is 5 p.m.

ET Monday.

"We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward," a BSA statement said.


