Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
American singer Dolly Parton discusses her new Scrooge-style Christmas film,Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square.

The film will be released on Netflixon November 22.


Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids [Video]

Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids

Dolly Parton is convinced it was God's will for her not to have children so she would have the "freedom" to pursue her career goals and give back to communities worldwide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show [Video]

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Dolly Parton Talks About Aging [Video]

Dolly Parton Talks About Aging

Dolly Parton wants to remain ageless. That's what she told Oprah Winfrey in a chat via CNN. The legendary singer recently appeared on "The Oprah Conversation." Oprah asked Dolly if she thinks about "the number" as she hits different milestones in her life. "I ain't never gonna be old because I ain't got time to be old." Parton quipped that she's fine with a little anti-aging assistance. "I'm gonna look like a cartoon. I'll have on the makeup.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire [Video]

Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire

A house in Soham, near Ely in Cambridgeshire has turned the Christmas lightson early to spread a little cheer during the four week national lockdown inEngland. John and Helen Attlesey cover their house in lights every year toraise money for East Anglia Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street HospitalChildren's Charity and Dreamflight. The charities all supported the retiredcouple's grandson Jake when he started suffering from a severe form ofepilepsy as a child.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:01Published

