Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release a comedy videoannouncing their purchase of Wrexham AFC.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor

Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved [Video]

Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their Wrexhamtakeover bid approved by the National League club’s Supporters Trust.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Hollywood stars Reynolds & McElhenney to take over Wrexham

 Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the new owners of National League club Wrexham, whose fans overwhelmingly backed the sale.
BBC News
Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force' [Video]

Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Rob McElhenney Rob McElhenney


Wrexham Wrexham Town in Wales

Welsh metal detectorists find Roman villa

 The villa near Wrexham is the first to be uncovered in north-east Wales, say archaeologists.
BBC News
Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest [Video]

Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest

Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer Harris said he had spoken to the actors "several times" and that the pair are "very excited" and know "a hell of a lot" about Wrexham AFC. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Wrexham A.F.C. Wrexham A.F.C. Association football club in Wrexham, Wales

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Bid for Wrexham AFC [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Bid for Wrexham AFC

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to outline Wrexham plans

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will share their vision for the football club on Sunday.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

Reynolds, McElhenney to take over Wrexham [Video]

Reynolds, McElhenney to take over Wrexham

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney thank Wrexham supporters in a video on social media for allowing them to take over the National League side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Ryan Reynolds: I love being a 'girl dad' [Video]

Ryan Reynolds: I love being a 'girl dad'

Movie star Ryan Reynolds has admitted he loves being a "girl dad".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Top 20 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Us Believe in Love [Video]

Top 20 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Us Believe in Love

These are the times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made us believe in love.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:47Published