US Adds Another Million COVID Cases In Less Than A Week

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Carter Evans reports many hospitals are on the brink of getting overwhelmed.

US coronavirus cases hit 11 million as two states announce new restrictions

The most recent million cases came in less than a week, as many Americans prepared to observe a...
euronews - Published

One million new COVID-19 cases confirmed in U.S. in past week

COVID-19 is surging across the country, with the U.S. recording another one million new confirmed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


As Restrictions Increase, the US Hit 11 Million COVID-19 Cases

As Restrictions Increase, the US Hit 11 Million COVID-19 Cases This past week alone, the United States reported as many as 1 million new COVID-19 cases, including...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



COVID-19 cases in kids on the rise in Tampa Bay area, local doctor shares concerns [Video]

Pediatric cases of COVID-19 are rising in the Tampa Bay area with hundreds of new cases reported by the state in the past week. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lAxgwh

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:40Published
Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News [Video]

As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million [Video]

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday in yet another grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published