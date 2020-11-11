Businesses prepare for new COVID-19 regulations

Owner of The Quarter speaks about NYS regulations on barsBrandon Carr, the owner of The Quarter spoke to Ed Drantch about the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses.
Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictionsRestaurant owners and workers react to new COVID-19 restrictions shutting down restaurants and several other businesses.
Businesses Look To Curb Coronavirus Spread By Purifying Or Filtering AirAs Chicago and the rest of the state tighten COVID-19 restrictions, some businesses are looking at a new way to help curb the spread. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports, the businesses are filtering or..