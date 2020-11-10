Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th overall pick in the Draft on Wednesday in exchange for the Thunder guard, who is entering his 8th season.

Shannon Sharpe explains why he likes this trade for LeBron James and the Championship Lakers.


