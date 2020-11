Miami Marlins Welcome Kim Ng As New General Manager

Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History



Friday, the Marlins hired 51-year-old Ng as their new general manager. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 5 hours ago

Former Dodgers VP Kim Ng Makes History As Marlins' New General Manager



Kim Ng became Major League Baseball's highest-ranking woman in operations after being named the general manager of the Miami Marlins. Jeff Nguyen reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:56 Published 2 days ago