Moscow transforms ice rink into temporary hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Moscow turns an ice rink into a hospital as Russia's COVID-19 cases hit a record level.


Russia reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, as the authorities in Moscow turned to a temporary hospital built inside an ice rink. Adam Reed reports.

State will reopen a field hospital at the DCU Center for coronavirus patients; Babson College campus remains open but all classes have been moved online; Frog Pond will not open this winter for ice..

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..

