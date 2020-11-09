Passengers Ride In First Ever Hyperloop Test

Global  
 

Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Virgin Hyperloop completed the first test of its passenger pods at its facility in Nevada.


Passengers ride in Virgin Hyperloop test

Two Virgin Hyperloop staff members were the first passengers in a vacuum tube test that reached...
Virgin Hyperloop passes first test with human passengers

The Virgin Hyperloop company, which is turning Elon Musk's idea of ferrying passengers through vacuum...
Hyperloop is just an expensive train in a tube — why’s everyone so excited?

Hyperloop is just an expensive train in a tube — why’s everyone so excited? Earlier this week, everyone was banging on about Virgin Hyperloop, the train in a tube that’ll...
Virgin Hyperloop tested human travel in a Hyperloop pod for the first time over the weekend in the Nevada desert.

Virgin Hyperloop hit an incredible milestone as it completed its first passenger ride

“With today’s successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come,” Richard Branson said.

