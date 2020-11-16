New York Weather: Still Windy



Related videos from verified sources Forceful Winds Blow Debris in the Air During Tornado in New York City



This couple went out for a walk in the streets of New York City. However, due to a tornado, strong winds blew dirt and debris all around. The visibility was reduced drastically, creating an ominous.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:09 Published 12 hours ago Wind and waves pummel Western New York shoreline



Sunday's storm packed a punch leading evacuations at Hoover Beach. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:20 Published 13 hours ago NYPD Breaks Up Illegal 'Fight Club' In Bronx



Police have broken up another illegal mass gathering in New York City. The "Rumble in the Bronx" event was halted on Saturday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 16 hours ago