737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told Reuters on Monday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year. Gloria Tso reports.

