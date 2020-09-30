737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing

Global  
 

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

