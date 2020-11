Packers Fence raises over $6,000 for local coronavirus relief Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Packers Fence raises over $6,000 for local coronavirus relief Artists Zane Statz and Spencer Young have painted over 70 fan portraits on the Packers Fence across from Lambeau Field for charitable donations. 0

