ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 245 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, November 16, that 5,218 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health is reporting more than 52-hundred new covid-19 cases.

More than 256- thousand hoosiers have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Isdh is also reporting an additional 26 deaths.

Howard and miami counties each reported a new death.

Here in tippecanoe county - there are 245 new cases.

Clinton county has 39, fountain county has 30 and benton county has eight new cases.

Health experts are concerned the thanksgiving




