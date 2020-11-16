ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 245 new COVID-19 cases Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 245 new COVID-19 cases The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, November 16, that 5,218 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health is reporting more than 52-hundred new covid-19 cases. More than 256- thousand hoosiers have tested positive since the pandemic began. Isdh is also reporting an additional 26 deaths. Howard and miami counties each reported a new death. Here in tippecanoe county - there are 245 new cases. Clinton county has 39, fountain county has 30 and benton county has eight new cases. Health experts are concerned the thanksgiving





