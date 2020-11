The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen to 52,147 after the Governmentannounced a further 213 people had died of the virus within 28 days of testingpositive.



Related videos from verified sources Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death



Celebrity photographer Rankin is known for iconic images featuring supermodels, music, and film stars and even Britain's Queen Elizabeth but for his latest exhibition he has chosen a topic that seems.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 6 hours ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 51,934



The Government said a further 168 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,934. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Mexico reaches one million COVID-19 cases, nears 100,000 deaths



Mexico has the world’s fourth-highest death toll from the virus after the United States, Brazil and India. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 1 day ago