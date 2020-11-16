Barack Obama Says Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Saddest And Angriest' Moment Of Presidency
In a preview of his conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama shares why the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was the "saddest and angriest" moment from his presidency.
Plus, he opens up about how being the 44th President of the United States affected his marriage to Michelle Obama.