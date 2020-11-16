Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama Says Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Saddest And Angriest' Moment Of Presidency

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Barack Obama Says Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Saddest And Angriest' Moment Of Presidency

Barack Obama Says Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Saddest And Angriest' Moment Of Presidency

In a preview of his conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama shares why the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was the "saddest and angriest" moment from his presidency.

Plus, he opens up about how being the 44th President of the United States affected his marriage to Michelle Obama.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama: Sandy Hook shootings left me appalled at Congress [Video]

Barack Obama: Sandy Hook shootings left me appalled at Congress

Former US president Barack Obama has said the aftermath of the Sandy HookElementary School shooting in 2012 was the "angriest" time of his presidency,leaving him "appalled" by the failure of Congress..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published