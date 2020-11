Cindy Sampson On Directing An Episode Of 'Private Eyes' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 weeks ago Cindy Sampson On Directing An Episode Of 'Private Eyes' While catching up with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman on the "Private Eyes" set back in 2019, star Cindy Sampson shares what it was like directing an episode and reveals what advice her co-star Jason Priestley gave her. "Private Eyes" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. 0

