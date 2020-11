Related videos from verified sources Stay At Home request 2.0, and consequences of not



The new numbers come on the first weekend of Governor Sisolak's stay home 2.0 request - and days after the Govenor announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 13 Action News Reporter Sean Delancey is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:50 Published 5 hours ago President Trump's major change in one lawsuit



President Trump is steadfast in refusing to concede the election - as his campaign continues to take their battle over election results to court. ABC's Elizabeh Schulze breaks down the major change the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:08 Published 5 hours ago Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective



New this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 5 hours ago