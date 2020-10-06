Global  
 

Croatia and Portugal finalise training prep

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Croatia and Portugal train ahead of their UEFA Nations League, League A, Group 3 match.


Croatia, Estonia, Georgia and UK all reported record daily COVID-19 case counts on Thursday [Video]

Croatia, Estonia, Georgia and UK all reported record daily COVID-19 case counts on Thursday

Europe has reached a fork in the road when it comes to COVID-19 with some countries that have implemented harsh restrictions seeing infection rates fall, while others are reporting record daily totals.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published
Back to Bosnia: Refugees trying to enter Croatia report abuse [Video]

Back to Bosnia: Refugees trying to enter Croatia report abuse

After being beaten in Croatia, many are sent back to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published
Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France [Video]

Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France

VIDEO SHOWS: CROATIA TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FRANCE SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: ZAGREB, CROATIA (OCTOBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:47Published
France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine [Video]

France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine

France host Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday before two UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:11Published

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four [Video]

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:54Published

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland [Video]

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred. The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment. But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Wijnaldum winner not enough for Dutch as Italy reach finals

 Georginio Wijnaldum scores a late winner against Poland but it is not enough to send the Netherlands into the Nations League finals.
BBC News

Foden double helps England overpower Iceland

 Phil Foden scores his first two goals for England as Gareth Southgate's side claim a comfortable win against Iceland in the Nations League.
BBC News

Lukaku sends Belgium into Nations League finals

 Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium secure their place at the Nations League finals with victory against Denmark.
BBC News

Wales clinch Nations League promotion with win over Finland

 Wales beat 10-man Finland 3-1 to top their Nations League group and clinch promotion to the competition's top flight.
BBC News

Portugal finalise prep for French battle [Video]

Portugal finalise prep for French battle

Portugal train ahead of UEFA Nations League group match against world champions France

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:30Published