Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the fairytale new owners of Wrexham football club.

Fans voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair taking 100 percent control of the National League side.

Report by Blairm.

Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved

Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their Wrexham takeover bid approved by the National League club's Supporters Trust.

Hollywood stars Reynolds & McElhenney to take over Wrexham

 Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the new owners of National League club Wrexham, whose fans overwhelmingly backed the sale.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC. The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world. The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in favour. The pair released a comical video press release to announce they had become the new owners of the obscure Welsh football team.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release a comedy video announcing their purchase of Wrexham AFC.

Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team.

