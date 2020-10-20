Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC.
The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world.
The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in favour.
The pair released a comical video press release to announce they had become the new owners of the obscure Welsh football team.
