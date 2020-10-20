Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the fairytale new owners of Wrexham football club.

Fans voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair taking 100 percent control of the National League side.

Report by Blairm.

