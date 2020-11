What Is A Computer Virus?

What is a computer virus?

A computer virus is a type of malware that can replicate itself on your computer and spread to other devices.

How do you know you're infected?

If the computer suddenly starts running more slowly, crashes a lot, or does things like running unusual programs without your permission.

The best way to avoid a virus is to keep your computer up to date, run an anti-virus software, and avoid malicious websites.