10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts , You Never Knew.

Here are some surprising facts about Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal.

1.

, There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native Americans actually ate turkey at their feast.

2.

, The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade didn't feature balloons.

It featured animals, such as elephants, from the Central Park Zoo.

3.

, About 46 million turkeys are cooked for the holiday each year.

4.

, Eight in ten Americans like Thanksgiving leftovers more than the actual meal.

5.

, About 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.

6.

, The first Thanksgiving was actually a three-day celebration.

7, Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird instead of an eagle.

8, Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Canada but on the second Monday in October.

9.

, “Jingle Bells" was originally a Thanksgiving song.

10, Thanksgiving leftovers inspired the first-ever TV dinner