Bill Gates On Anti-Maskers: "What Are These, Like Nudists?"

According to Business Insider Bill Gates doesn't understand why people resist wearing masks.

He made the comment on the first episode of his new podcast with actress Rashida Jones.

What are these, like nudists?" the Microsoft founder said.

"We ask you to wear pants.

No American — or very few Americans — say that that's like some terrible thing." Gates said experts first based recommendations on what they knew about other respiratory viruses.

However, he said COVID-19 turned out to be much different.