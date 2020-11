Do As I Say? California Gov. Newsom Called Out For Public Health Hypocrisy



About a week ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a dinner party--with at least a dozen people--at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant. But on Friday, Newsom asked Californians to 'limit.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Chico residents have mixed reactions to California's virus travel advisories



California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside those states to.. Credit: KHSL Published 3 days ago