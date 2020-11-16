Removing the screws from your door could help stop a burglar from breaking in Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Removing the screws from your door could help stop a burglar from breaking in It’s been years since Texas realtor Mariana Harrison moved into her first home, and one security tip from her father has remained with her ever since.And while it might seem counterintuitive, she advises that people should REMOVE their door screws to prevent crime.Here’s why:.Speculative homes for sale are sometimes built with the least expensive materials that are available — door-lock screws included.The screws in most front doors are often only about half of an inch long, short enough that a potential robber could easily break them with one swift and hard kick to the frame.That’s why Harrison’s dad took out the short screws in her front door when she first moved into her apartment, replacing them with 4-inch screws.“They can kick for a long time before they get tired,” Harrison wrote.“Making a burglar make a bunch of noise and be foiled in their initial plan can not only give you time to arm yourself but they will most likely move on to an easier target” 0

