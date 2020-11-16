Man stunned by fiancée’s ‘awful’ admission: ‘She didn't even deny it’

A man consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******”forum for advice after his fiancée didn’twant him to work for a female boss .“After looking for four months I finallyfound a potential job opportunity andcontacted the company and set up adate for an interview,” he explained.“I’ve learned that the manager is a lady andfor [some] reason that pissed my fiancée off”.“She told me having a woman as your bossis never a good thing because she says womentake advantage of their positions”.The fiancée encouragedhim to cancel the interviewbut he refused.“I wasn’t going to throw this opportunityaway after looking for months,” the userexplained.

“She threw a fit and keptbringing it up over and over again”.“A few days ago I found out that sheused my laptop and canceled my interview withthe company … she didn’t even deny it”.Reddit users thought the fiancée wasin the wrong.

“Insecurities don’t excuseher awful behavior,” one user wrote.“Definitely a big red flag there,” another said.“Your fiancée sounds abusive,” someone added