Grant me Hope: Twins Brandon and Brayden hope to be adopted

- every monday here on wxxv we- feature children from - mississippi - hoping to get adopted.- today you will meet brandon and- his twin brother- brayden.- they have been waiting over 9 - months to find a loving home.

Brandon and his twin brother brayden are a playful pair hoping to find a loving home.

They love playing- games together and- chuck e cheese is their favorit- destination.

Competitive at - - - - times, they make a wonderful- team.

Brandon loves to read and- enjoys a good - - - - story.

Brandon reads- brayden loves numbers and excel- in math.- brandon is outgoing and - talkative.

He likes country and- blues music.

When he- - - - grows up he wants to be a handy- man.

His favorite foods are - carrots and pizza.- - - - brayden is quiet and takes his- time getting to know people - before engaging.

He is- artistic and likes to go to - school.

His favorite toy is his- - - - captain america action figure.- he is most content with a peanu- butter and jelly sandwich.- brandon: "adoption means to go- home with a different family."- brandon and brayden - - - - will need a family that can - provide structure and dedicate- time to their needs.

They are - hoping to be adopted by a lovin- - - - and adventurous family.

Adoptin- brandon and brayden would bring- fun and love, times two, to - their - permanent home.

if you would like to learn more about adopting brandon and brayden call 601-359-4133. the mississippi department of child protection services website is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-dot-gov.