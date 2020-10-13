Florida hits COVID-19 record ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida hit a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with more than 10,000 new cases recorded in just one day.
Coronavirus in the United StatesThere are 100, 000 new coronavirus cases setting a world wide record for a single day.
Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rallyUS President Donald Trump turned his first campaign rally since contractingCovid-19 into an emphatic defence of his handling of the pandemic that haskilled 215,000 Americans, joking he felt healthy..