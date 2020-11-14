Emma Corrin Discusses Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown' Season 4
Season 4 of "The Crown" has officially premiered on Netflix, and star Emma Corrin opened up to GQ Hype about playing the beloved Princess Diana.
Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR NewsJosh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.
Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The CrIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
Emma Corrin drew on personal experiences to play Princess DianaEmma Corrin drew on some of her own experiences to play Princess Diana.