HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17

People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17.

According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to an agreement between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia.

Until now, Amazon allowed HBO customers to access a version of HBO Now, but there was no way to get Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service.

WarnerMedia's announcement noted that current HBO subscribers who go through Amazon's Prime Video Channel option (Channels allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans for certain streamers) will also be able to log into Max for no additional cost.

For other HBO product subscribers, the HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically switch over to HBO Max, so the users do not have to do any work.

People can log in with their current HBO credentials.

New customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max directly within the app as well.


