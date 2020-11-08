Global  
 

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago.

However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the race.

General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy is in charge of acknowledging the election winner and beginning the formal transfer of power.


