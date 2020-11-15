SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS
Four astronauts have begun their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) after a historic SpaceX launch.
SpaceX Bringing 4 NASA Astronauts To ISS In Historic MissionFour astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center last night in Florida. WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov. 16, 2020
WEB EXTRA: Historic NASA SpaceX LaunchFour astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday night. NASA is calling this the first "operational" mission for the..
Astronauts wave goodbye ahead of SpaceX launchCrew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket waved goodbye ahead of their journey to the International Space Station.