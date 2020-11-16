Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago.

However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the race.

General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy is in charge of acknowledging the election winner and beginning the formal transfer of power.

Murphy has not issued the 'letter of ascertainment' that triggers the release of funds and facilities allowing the transfer to begin.

Now, Business Insider reports Murphy is privately exploring her job option, based on a message of Murphy discussing employment opportunities in 2021.

The apparent job search contradicts President Donald Trump's messaging that he won the election.