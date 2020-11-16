Knuckledust Movie (2020) - Moe Dunford, Kate Dickie, Camille Rowe

Plot synopsis: Police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world.

Only one man is found left alive.

The task force has to work out if he's a mass murderer or the lone survivor?

Directed by James Kermack starring Moe Dunford, Kate Dickie, Camille Rowe, Phil Davis, Alex Ferns, Olivier Richters, Jaime Winstone, Gethin Anthony, Sebastien Foucan release date December 11, 2020 (on VOD)