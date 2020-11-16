Tiny Pretty Things Season 1

Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The project is in the vein of BLACK SWAN meets PRETTY LITTLE LIARS.

When tragedy strikes at Chicago's most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution.

Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

Starring Kylie Jefferson, Lauren Holly, Damon J.

Gillespie, Casimere Jollette, Daniela Norman, Brennan Clost, Anna Maiche, Jess Salgueiro, Barton Cowperthwaite, Shaun Benson, Bayardo De Murguia, Michael Hsu Rosen, Tory Trowbridge release date December 14, 2020 (on Netflix)