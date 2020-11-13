New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Tightening Capacity Limits

Hundreds Of Families Receive Free Thanksgiving FoodThanksgiving is just over a week away, and people in the South Bronx lined up to receive the makings of a holiday dinner this morning.
New Jersey Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor GatheringsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says COVID-19 cases are hitting record numbers in the Garden State and warns things are going to get worse. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.
'Retightening Restrictions': New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor GatheringsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is implementing new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in an effort to stop the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the Garden State. Katie Johnston reports.