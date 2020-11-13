Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Barack Obama on his book, President Trump, George Floyd, the divisions in the country, and more; And, is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?
CBS News

Gayle King weighs in on new interview with Barack Obama

 Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the 2020 election, President Trump and the political divisiveness gripping the country. He spoke to Gayle King in..
CBS News

Former President Obama on the early years of his presidency, the start of his political career

 Former President Barack Obama talks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about his decision to run for president, the early years of his presidency and..
CBS News

Former President Obama on the current state of politics in America

 Former President Barack Obama talks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about the current state of politics and what he says is one of his biggest..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories November 16 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 16th: Trump official pledges "very professional transition;" Moderna says vaccine nearly 95% effective; Biden speaks on..
USATODAY.com

Trump Is Said to Be Preparing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia

 Facing the end of his time in power, the president is pushing to accelerate withdrawals from counterterrorism conflicts. He campaigned on ending the longstanding..
NYTimes.com

Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans

 President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans..
USATODAY.com

Biden outlines economic response to pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke in Delaware on Monday after meeting with business and labor leaders about the incoming administration's economic agenda. He..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Former President Obama Appears On '60 Minutes' [Video]

Former President Obama Appears On '60 Minutes'

Former President Obama has had a busy few weeks stumping for President-elect Biden in the run up to the election and now promoting his new book "The Promised Land." He sat down with CBS News' Scott..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published
Barack Obama’s Damning Takedowns [Video]

Barack Obama’s Damning Takedowns

Former President Barack Obama’s new memoir “A Promised Land” is full of takedowns of political rivals, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published
'Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him': Congress on Barack Obama words [Video]

'Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him': Congress on Barack Obama words

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record. Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published