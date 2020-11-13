Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News
Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News
Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about
Trump for so long.
