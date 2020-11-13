Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

President-elect Joe Biden spoke in Delaware on Monday after meeting with business and labor leaders about the incoming administration's economic agenda. He..

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans..

Facing the end of his time in power, the president is pushing to accelerate withdrawals from counterterrorism conflicts. He campaigned on ending the longstanding..

Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 16th: Trump official pledges "very professional transition;" Moderna says vaccine nearly 95% effective; Biden speaks on..

Former President Barack Obama talks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about the current state of politics and what he says is one of his biggest..

Former President Barack Obama talks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about his decision to run for president, the early years of his presidency and..

Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the 2020 election, President Trump and the political divisiveness gripping the country. He spoke to Gayle King in..

Barack Obama on his book, President Trump, George Floyd, the divisions in the country, and more; And, is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?