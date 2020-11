NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-Remote CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:47s - Published NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-Remote New York City is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it’s not bad enough to close the schools – yet. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend