Arthritis drug cuts COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients by two-thirds: study



Related videos from verified sources Tocilizumab Reduces Risk Of Death In Severe COVID-19 Patients



Treatment with the drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Tocilizumab cuts the risk of death by about 30%, according to a study.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on October 22, 2020 Study: Two-Pronged Approach Best In Helping Cancer Patients Quit Smoking



Smoking is bad for health--that's undisputed. But for millions of smokers, quitting smoking seems nearly impossible. According to UPI, a new study published in JAMA Tuesday shows a program that.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published on October 13, 2020