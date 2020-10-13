Arthritis drug cuts COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients by two-thirds: study
Tocilizumab Reduces Risk Of Death In Severe COVID-19 PatientsTreatment with the drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Tocilizumab cuts the risk of death by about 30%, according to a study..
Study: Two-Pronged Approach Best In Helping Cancer Patients Quit SmokingSmoking is bad for health--that's undisputed. But for millions of smokers, quitting smoking seems nearly impossible. According to UPI, a new study published in JAMA Tuesday shows a program that..