Vigo County moves to remote learning

"covid-19" is impacting all of us.

More than others... we're tracking new developments for you at this hour..

All across the wabash valley.

November 16th.

////// some wabash valley families will see changes with learning *again*.

"the vigo county school corporation"..

Announced "a brand new plan" just a few hours ago.

News 10's "porsha williams"

To explai what's ahead "for your students".

Walk us through what's happening "porsha".... //////// i'm here outside of the vigo county school corporation central office..

School officials have decided to move to remote learning starting this thursday.

The switch is due to concerns about the availability of staff and the spread of covid-19.

The earliest that schools can return to in-person learning... is on monday december 7th.

In the mean time, students can pick up free grab and go meals..

This will be at the front door of their school from 11 to noon each remote learning day.

Buses enabled with wi-fi will continue travelling throughout the county.

I talked with the director of communications today.

He told me why this move was so important.

//////// "we need a couple weeks for our students and staff to get off quarantine, we need a couple weeks for hopefully numbers in vigo county to drop.

This is down to the number of cases in our county right now."

