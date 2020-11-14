Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration.

Asked about theimportance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech inWilmington, Delaware, that "more people may die if you don't co-ordinate."


