Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Early Results Promising – When Can Public Get It?

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Early Results Promising – When Can Public Get It?
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Everything you need to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

This week, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country, there is a glimmer of hope for...
CBC.ca - Published

Coronavirus Vaccine: Early Data Show Moderna's Version Is 94.5% Effective

Moderna is the second company to report preliminary results from a large trial testing a vaccine. But...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodaySeattlePI.comNewsdayCBC.ca


Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in over 94% of the cases

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said on Monday that preliminary data from its phase three trial suggests...
Invezz - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxHinduDNA



Related videos from verified sources

Early Data Show Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective [Video]

Early Data Show Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective

There is more good news on the vaccine front with a second company announcing preliminary results. Drugmaker Moderna says clinical trial data found its vaccine to be 94.5% effective.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:25Published
Biotech company Moderna says early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective [Video]

Biotech company Moderna says early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective

US biotechnology company Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:12Published
Dr. Mallika Marshall On Promising Results From Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Mallika Marshall On Promising Results From Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Mallika Marshall said there have been no serious side effects and the public should trust the early data.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published