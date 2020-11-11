Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Early Results Promising – When Can Public Get It?

Early Data Show Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% EffectiveThere is more good news on the vaccine front with a second company announcing preliminary results. Drugmaker Moderna says clinical trial data found its vaccine to be 94.5% effective.
Dr. Mallika Marshall On Promising Results From Moderna's COVID-19 VaccineDr. Mallika Marshall said there have been no serious side effects and the public should trust the early data.